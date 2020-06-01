Emergency crews responding to two fires in Decatur

Decatur Fire and Rescue has crews responding to two fires Monday afternoon.
The department has four units responding to a home on Aldingham Drive SW.
Two units are responding to an industrial metals fire on State Docks Road.
The public should avoid the areas, as of 12:30 p.m. Monday.
We currently have 4 units in route to a confirmed Residential Fire on Aldingham Dr SW. Also we have 2 units enroute to a Industrial metals fire on State Docks Rd. Please pull to the right when any emergency vehicle approaches from the rear. pic.twitter.com/z3dUD7lew0
