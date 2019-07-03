Emergency crews searching for missing man in Limestone County kayaking incident

UPDATE: The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a man in his thirties is missing in the Elk River..

The man and his girlfriend were kayaking when she heard him yell. She turned around and he was gone. His kayak had flipped over.

She told the sheriff's office the kayak was there, but he wasn’t. The search is ending for Wednesday night around 11 p.m., and crews will begin searching again at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

------------

Emergency crews are responding to Elk River Mills Road after a call came in at 7:56 p.m. on Wednesday about a boat that is possibly in distress or that was involved in a collision, Steven Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said.

The Owens Volunteer Fire Department, the Limestone County Rescue Squad and Marine police were dispatched to the scene. WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and is working to gather more information.