Emergency crews respond to possible shooting on Hurricane Creek Road in Gurley

Emergency crews are at the scene of a possible shooting on Hurricane Creek Road in Gurley.
One person is being taken to the hospital after they were found in the parking lot of Central Volunteer Fire Department's Station Three.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is at the scene. Investigators are taking video and collecting evidence from an SUV there. The 911 call came in at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
