Suspect wanted after shooting at Huntsville hotel

A shooting was reported on Monday at the Microtel Inn and Suites.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 5:23 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at the Microtel Inn and Suites at 1820 Chase Creek Row. 

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., the call for the shooting came in at 3:05 p.m. Monday, and a victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is a male and was shot in the leg. They believe the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.

