Suspect wanted after shooting at Huntsville hotel

Huntsville police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at the Microtel Inn and Suites at 1820 Chase Creek Row.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., the call for the shooting came in at 3:05 p.m. Monday, and a victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim is a male and was shot in the leg. They believe the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.
