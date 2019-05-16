Clear

Emergency crews rescue man trapped under lawn mower in Limestone Co.

A boater reported seeing a man in the water with a lawn mower on top of him on Douglas Drive.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 4:41 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: (4:50 p.m.) The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the victim has been freed from underneath the lawn mower, and he is conscious and expected to survive.

------------

From earlier:

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Emergency Medical Services are responding to an incident after a boater reported seeing a man in the water with a lawn mower on top of him on Douglas Drive.

The sheriff's office says deputies are attempting to get the mower off the victim, and a boater is assisting to keep the man above water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events