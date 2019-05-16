UPDATE: (4:50 p.m.) The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the victim has been freed from underneath the lawn mower, and he is conscious and expected to survive.
------------
From earlier:
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Emergency Medical Services are responding to an incident after a boater reported seeing a man in the water with a lawn mower on top of him on Douglas Drive.
The sheriff's office says deputies are attempting to get the mower off the victim, and a boater is assisting to keep the man above water.
Related Content
- Emergency crews rescue man trapped under lawn mower in Limestone Co.
- Second suspect arrested in lawn mower thefts
- Colbert County attempting water rescue of man trapped on tractor
- Crews battle house fire in Limestone County
- Emergency declared at West Limestone High School after cafeteria fire
- Crews respond to fire on Bell Road in Limestone County
- Crews respond to fire on Looney Road in Limestone County
- Madison County emergency response crews prepared for bad weather
- Limestone Co. man sets fire to home
- Man seriously injured in Limestone County crash
Scroll for more content...