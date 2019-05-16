Emergency crews rescue man trapped under lawn mower in Limestone Co.

UPDATE: (4:50 p.m.) The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the victim has been freed from underneath the lawn mower, and he is conscious and expected to survive.

------------

From earlier:

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Emergency Medical Services are responding to an incident after a boater reported seeing a man in the water with a lawn mower on top of him on Douglas Drive.

The sheriff's office says deputies are attempting to get the mower off the victim, and a boater is assisting to keep the man above water.