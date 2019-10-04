Troopers: Motorcyclist, pedestrian injured in Madison County wreck

Update: The call for the wreck came in around 8:40 p.m. The motorcyclist was travelling westbound on Brownsboro Road towards Ryland Pike.

Right before the Dollar General, the motorcyclist hit a male pedestrian. The motorcycle slid across into an eastbound lane and hit an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. The pedestrian and motorcyclist were taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

State Troopers are investigating the wreck. They said alcohol may be a factor.

Original story:

The Central Fire Department and Alabama State Troopers are on the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle at the Maysville Road four-way intersection in Madison County.

