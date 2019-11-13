Emergency crews are at the scene of a wreck on Hurricane Creek Road near County Lake Road in Madison County.
The call for the wreck came in around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, and Alabama State Troopers responded. All lanes are blocked in the area.
A driver has been loaded onto a stretcher and taken into an ambulance. A truck is currently in a ditch.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
Related Content
- Emergency crews respond to Madison County wreck blocking traffic
- Wrecked 18-wheeler blocks Florence traffic
- Traffic Alert: Huntsville emergency crews respond to six-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565
- Crews respond to Madison County house fire
- Wreck knocks down power lines, blocks Madison County road
- Madison police: Wreck on Madison Boulevard causing traffic delays
- Madison County emergency response crews prepared for bad weather
- Traffic Alert: Balch Road, Gooch Lane in Madison completely blocked after wreck
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck completely blocks portion of Oakwood Avenue
Scroll for more content...