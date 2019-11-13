Clear
Emergency crews respond to Madison County wreck blocking traffic

The call for the wreck came in around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Emergency crews are at the scene of a wreck on Hurricane Creek Road near County Lake Road in Madison County.

The call for the wreck came in around 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, and Alabama State Troopers responded. All lanes are blocked in the area.

A driver has been loaded onto a stretcher and taken into an ambulance. A truck is currently in a ditch.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.

