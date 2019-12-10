Clear
Emergency crews prepare for weather in Huntsville

Emergency crews prepared for inclement weather, even having crews on standby in the Madison County and Huntsville areas.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:13 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Madison County Emergency Management officials say they monitored conditions all day Tuesday and will continue to do so until the rain, freezing rain and snow stop.

"We strategically place our trucks within the city,” said Brandon Chandler, owner of Chandler Towing Services.

Chandler says he does see an increase of calls for service during inclement weather.

His drivers say they make sure their trucks are equipped for this type of weather.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says they do have extra crews at the ready.

“What we’re doing is just preparing just in case. We’ve got some additional crews on call," Don Webster, with HEMSI.

Webster says to use common sense and slow down when driving during this type of weather.

"Be careful with distracted driving, put your phones in your pocket or purse and don’t drink and drive,"said Webster.

Public safety officials across North Alabama will monitor road conditions throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

