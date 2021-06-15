Clear
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Shooter located in Albertville after 2 killed, 2 hurt in Mueller plant shooting Full Story

UPDATE: Shooter located in Albertville after 2 killed, 2 hurt in Mueller plant shooting

Mueller plant in Albertville

Authorities say it happened at the Mueller Co. plant early Tuesday morning

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 8:14 AM
Posted By: Brandon Jent

8:10 a.m. UPDATE: The Albertville Police Department reports the shooter has been located and that the shooting scene at Mueller is secure and being processed.

Police said all other businesses in the area "are safe to conduct business as normal."

From earlier:

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning shooting at the Mueller plant in Albertville on Tuesday.

That is according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Right now, the location of the gunman is unknown.

Smith said the gunman left the scene in a vehicle.

The two injured were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mueller located at 956 Industrial Blvd.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

