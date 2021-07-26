Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy last seen in Lauderdale County

Kenneth Skillern (Image from Alabama AMBER Alert Facebook page)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757 or call 911.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 2:07 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 2:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding 6-year-old Kenneth Skillern.

Kenneth was last seen about 11 p.m. Sunday wearing gray shorts in the area of Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

He was in a 2012 gray-colored Dodge Ram 1500 with Alabama license plate number 841ATT.

Kenneth is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds.

According to the Alabama ABERT Alert Facebook page, Kenneth “may be in danger.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757 or call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 103°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events