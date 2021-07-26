Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 6-year-old boy last seen in Lauderdale County

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding 6-year-old Kenneth Skillern.

Kenneth was last seen about 11 p.m. Sunday wearing gray shorts in the area of Waterloo in Lauderdale County.

He was in a 2012 gray-colored Dodge Ram 1500 with Alabama license plate number 841ATT.

Kenneth is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds.

According to the Alabama ABERT Alert Facebook page, Kenneth “may be in danger.”

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757 or call 911.