Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old in Crenshaw County

Destiny Brown, 10, was reported missing on July 10 around 5:15 p.m. in Crenshaw County. Destiny Brown, 10, was reported missing on July 10 around 5:15 p.m. in Crenshaw County.

Destiny Brown was last seen in Rutledge, Alabama.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 5:40 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued for a 10-year-old girl in Crenshaw County. 

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office said Destiny Brown was last seen in Rutledge, Alabama, at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and yellow shorts.

According to the Crenshaw County Emergency Management Agency added that her shirt had the word "butterflies" written on it in white letters. She is four feet tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at 334-335-6568 or 334-335-4675.

