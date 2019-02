On Wednesday, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency discussed steps to help people in need because of the damaged caused by heavy flooding in North Alabama.

Officials said a lot of people are suffering right now, and it’s difficult for them to envision a better tomorrow. If you need direction on the next steps to take, regarding anything that’s not urgent, call 211. That’s a non-profit run by the United Way, and they’ll send you in the right direction. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

EMA said there have been a lot of misconceptions about the money that will be made available if your county qualifies for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"There is a perception and a misunderstanding about FEMA grants, and FEMA grants do not exist to make people whole," said the director of the Alabama EMA, Brian Hastings.

EMA officials also said the agency can’t guarantee that everyone will get money for their losses through FEMA. If you have damage, they say you should take pictures.