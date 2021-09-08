Email seeking funds for convicted ex officer William Darby leads to Huntsville police internal probe

An internal investigation within the Huntsville Police Department is ongoing after an email was sent to employees promoting a fundraiser in support of former officer and now convicted murderer William Darby.

Police Chief Mark McMurray says this email was sent out Tuesday morning and the department had no knowledge about the email until it was already sent.

He also said that employee was asked to recall the email and the employees who it was sent to were notified this was not an appropriate action.

A fundraiser was started by a group in Pennsylvania in support of former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, who has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the shooting of Jeffrey Parker in 2018.

According to the police department this fundraiser was shared by an officer to other employees asking for their support to help out their former colleague a direct violation of city policies, according to the department.

In a statement sent to me from the Huntsville police department, McMurray he said:

'There is no organized effort within the police department to fundraise or otherwise for William Darby. The attachment within the email and the information presented on it are not affiliated with the Huntsville Police Department."

"HPD will not condone any inappropriate use of city property, time or resources," he said.

People WAAY 31 spoke to agreed with the departments response saying the employee overstepped with their support especially after the facts of the case came out and Darby was convicted.

"When a court makes a decision, or a jury makes a decision you know that's the process at work and I think police officers have to be very careful about trying to inject themselves too much into situations it's just very difficult," Kevin Harris, who lives in Huntsville, said.

"I think that's appropriate for private groups to be involved in that but I don't like the police department promoting that them selves but private citizens should always be able to support causes as they believe," Hunter Garnett, who lives in Huntsville, said.

I did reach out to the woman over the organization selling these shirts she told me she did not want to answer any questions. the police department did not get into any details on the position this employee held or what disciplinary action will be taken.