Emaciated dog recovering at animal shelter in Athens

Yet another emaciated dog is recovering at a local shelter.

A Weimaraner named “Leo” is being fed and treated at the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter after he was found roaming the county.

WAAY 31 went by the shelter on Monday and learned what their team has to do to get dogs like Leo back to normal.

“We see it too often. We probably see one a week," Priscilla Blenkinsopp said. "They’re pitiful.”

Blenkinsopp is the director of the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter and says she’s seen it all.

But one thing she said she’s tired of seeing is dogs so skinny, they look more like walking skeletons.

“Of course, as employees, we all want to take them home with us and fatten them up," she said.

But there’s a process the shelter must go through.

“The dogs are sad because they’re in so much pain. We start the treatment as soon as we can," Blenkinsopp said. "We get them to the vet first thing. Get their weight and he checks them to see what’s going on and why they’re so thin, and we go from there.”

Emaciated dogs like Leo are closely monitored. Blenkinsopp said it can take a while to get them back to their normal size.

“Small increments of food, three or four times a day," she said. "They can’t eat a lot at once.“

Blenkinsopp wants to remind the community that consequences can come from neglecting animals.

“It’s very serious," she said. "We contact the sheriff’s department and they do what they can, as far as investigating where the dog came from and getting information on the owner.”