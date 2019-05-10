Emaciated Great Dane on the mend after being dumped at DeKalb Co. Animal Shelter

A Great Dane so starved she can barely stand up is on the mend after being dumped at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter.

For two weeks, a volunteer at the shelter, Amanda Adams, has been helping nurse Nelly, or "Nervous Nelly" as she calls her, back to health. She says most people seem to scare the gentle giant.

"She's still pretty nervous, but she's coming along. She's warming up to people," said Adams.

Workers at the shelter think Nelly is two years old. At that age, Nelly should weigh about 110 pounds.

"She was dropped off here at the outdoor kennels over the weekend. After the 10-day waiting period, the shelter director took her home," said Adams.

Volunteers say they have no idea who dropped off Nelly. They don't know how much she weighed when she was dropped off, because their scales weren't working. In addition to being malnourished, volunteers say she has mange and kennel cough.

"When they drop them off like that, you have no idea where they come from," said Adams. "She looks a lot better than she did when she showed up here."

The DeKalb County Animal Shelter says it's so overcrowded, and space is so limited, they're forced to put down nearly 150 animals a month.

The shelter says it's not uncommon to find dogs like Nelly on the brink of death. Things are looking up for Nelly, though, who's getting better every day and is learning how to be a rescue dog.

"She's going to be a really sweet girl," said Adams.

For information on how to help animals like Nelly, click here.