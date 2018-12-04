NEW YORK (AP) - Elm Pet Foods is the latest maker of dog food to issue a recall over elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause kidney failure at high enough levels.
Similar recalls have been issued by ANF Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Natural Life Pet Products, and Nutrisca over the last month.
Elm and others urge consumers to either dispose of or return several types of chicken and chickpea recipe dog food. They also urge dog owners to contact their veterinarian if the food was eaten.
Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, weight loss, increased urination and excessive thirst.
Specific details on individual brands can be found at https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/SafetyHealth/RecallsWithdrawals/default.htm
Related Content
- Elm Pet Foods, others recall dog food over vitamin D
- Summer food bank needs
- Dog food is withdrawn over concerns about euthanasia drug
- UNA's food pantry needs donations
- Barrels of Love food drive kicks off
- Food tucks now allowed to operate in Florence
- Downtown New Year's Eve party doubles as canned food drive
- For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool and a passport
- Amazon expands Whole Foods discounts to 10 states
- Tennessee State University given food safety research grant