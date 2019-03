According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Friday, has claimed the life of an Elkmont woman.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel says Brittany Bennett, 30, was killed when the 2002 Lincoln Town Car she was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado head on. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Chevrolet pickup was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for his injuries.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 99, three miles northwest of Athens, Daniel says. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.