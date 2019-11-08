Elkmont woman files wrongful death lawsuit in husband's death

The widow of a man who died in a shooting tied to a property dispute is suing the suspect.

Kenneth Adams is charged with murder. Police say he shot and killed his neighbor, William Brantley, over a property dispute.

"Devastated is probably not a strong enough word, but I can't think of a stronger one," said Jeremiah Hodges, the attorney representing Brantley's widow, Shannon Brantley.

Hodges said Shannon Brantley hasn't been the same since her husband William was shot and killed in March.

"In a situation like this any reasonable person would be struggling with how to deal with the gravity of these circumstances," Hodges said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said Brantley and Kenneth Adams had fought over property for years.

In fact, they say a deputy had been at their homes about an hour before Adams shot Brantley, but left because it didn't appear the situation was dangerous.

Hodges couldn't elaborate, but said the wrongful death claim applies because someone died during the action of a crime. He said what Shannon Brantley witnessed that night was devastating.

"It's an awful tragedy for a disagreement, a dispute like that to end in somebody being killed," Hodges said.

And, he says it's now his job to make sure his client and her husband get the justice they deserve.

"This is not a bell that you can un-ring. This is not a situation that we can ever fix. That's just the simple truth,' he said.

'Ultimately when this case is tried, the jury will have the opportunity to do what the jury thinks is right to find justice for this man," Hodges said.

Hodges hasn't attached a dollar amount to the lawsuit, he said he'll leave that up to a jury.

Adams is expected to go on trial for murder in January.