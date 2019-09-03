Elkmont teen accused of murdering family remains in juvenile custody

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old male who confessed to killing his five family members is being held at a juvenile detention center on five counts of murder.

The teen is accused of killing his father, stepmother and three siblings at their Elkmont home in the 25000 block of Ridge Road. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says the call for the shooting came in late Monday night, and one of the adult victims and two of the children were confirmed dead at the scene. A second adult and a child were airlifted to the hospital where they later died.

Multiple family members tell WAAY 31 the suspect's name is Mason Sisk. However, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office has not released a name of the accused shooter.

The two adult victims have been identified as 38-year-old John Wayne Sisk and 35-year-old Mary Sisk. The other victims are six-year-old Kane, five-year-old Rorrie and six-month-old Coleson.

WAAY 31 spoke with the woman claiming to be the children's former babysitter, who did not want to be identified, but said the family was loving to everyone around them. Hear from her here.

The coroner told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the bodies were removed from the home and taken to the forensics lab, except for the two bodies that were taken to the hospital.

Mary Sisk was a special education teacher at Mountain Gap Middle School in Huntsville City Schools. Read a statement from the district here. She was a former employee of the Madison County and Limestone County school districts.

The suspect, a freshman at Elkmont High School, is charged as a juvenile. Read a statement from the Limestone County School System here. The district says school counselors and Limestone County Health Department counselors are available for students "as long as there is a need."

Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said the handgun used in the shootings was in the home illegally. The department says investigators recovered the handgun from the side of the road nearby where it had been tossed.

Deputies told WAAY 31 the teen is cooperating. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said he called 911 saying he was in his basement and heard gunshots coming from the main floor.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say the teen was outside the home. Inside, the victims were found with gunshot wounds. One adult and two children were confirmed dead at the scene.

We're told Sheriff Mike Blakely and an investigator questioned the teen about what happened and that's when the teen made a confession. First responders described the scene as horrific. Read more here.

"And there were some discrepancies in his story. When asked about those he confessed to killing his family members and to dumping a 9-millimeter handgun nearby," said Stephen Young, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

We learned more on Tuesday about that 14-year-old suspect through court documents.

We know John Sisk, the suspect's father, and his biological mother had not been together for quite some time. The suspect's mother actually died in 2011 in Indiana. WAAY 31 uncovered court documents from 2010, where John Sisk was asking the courts for custody of his son, who is now accused of killing him. The suspect would have been six at the time that this custody battle was playing out.

In the court documents, John Sisk is explaining why he's the better parent fit to raise his child. He says the suspect's mother struggled with drugs and alcohol and hadn't seen her son in some two years. On three separate times, Sisk said in the documents that the police returned the child to him because of the mother's 'condition.' Sisk said he had been the primary caregiver of the child.

Sisk was awarded custody in 2011 because of the mother's death.

WAAY 31 also learned John Sisk himself was facing some criminal charges. In April 2019, he was indicted by a Limestone County grand jury for an armed burglary in February 2019. According to the documents, Sisk and another person went to a man's home with the intent to rob him. The indictment said Sisk then used a pistol to cause harm to the victim.

Sisk was never convicted in the armed burglary case, because it hadn't gone to trial yet.

The Limestone County Commission leader also reacted to the murders in his hometown.

"It happened within 3 miles of my home and we live in a small community up in Elkmont, and everybody kind of knows everybody," Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. “I have a son in the same class as one of the victims of this."

