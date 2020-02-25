Photo Gallery 1 Images
A 16-year-old Elkmont teen is charged as an adult for sodomy and sex abuse of a child younger than 12.
Clyde Reneau was booked on Monday into the Limestone County Jail. He was released on a $30,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office says investigators were notified of possible abuse on Feb. 19.
The Department of Human Resources and sheriff's office interviewed the victim, who they say disclosed sexual abuse by Reneau. They also say Reneau confessed to having sexual contact with him.
According to the sheriff’s office, Reneau is charged as an adult because sodomy first-degree is a Class A felony, which allows both of his charges to be brought as adult charges.
Related Content
- Elkmont teen, 16, charged as adult for sodomy, sex abuse of a child
- Man arrested for sodomy, child sex abuse in Limestone Co., officials say
- Man arrested for sodomy and sexual abuse
- Two men charged with child sex abuse
- Huntsville police charge man with sodomy, sexual abuse
- Florence man charged with rape, sodomy
- Limestone County sheriff charges Elkmont man with sexual abuse of child under 12
- Elkmont teen accused of murder could be tried as an adult, face life in prison
- Marshall County man accused of sexual abuse of a child, sodomy, rape
- Boaz man facing child porn, sex abuse charges
Scroll for more content...