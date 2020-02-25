Elkmont teen, 16, charged as adult for sodomy, sex abuse of a child

A 16-year-old Elkmont teen is charged as an adult for sodomy and sex abuse of a child younger than 12.

Clyde Reneau was booked on Monday into the Limestone County Jail. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says investigators were notified of possible abuse on Feb. 19.

The Department of Human Resources and sheriff's office interviewed the victim, who they say disclosed sexual abuse by Reneau. They also say Reneau confessed to having sexual contact with him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reneau is charged as an adult because sodomy first-degree is a Class A felony, which allows both of his charges to be brought as adult charges.