Tragedy hits three school districts after deadly shooting in Elkmont

Tragedy has hit three school districts after a deadly shooting at a home in Elkmont.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old male confessed to killing his five family members and is being held at a juvenile detention center on five counts of murder.

We've confirmed the suspect's stepmother was a special education teacher in Huntsville City Schools. She was a former employee of the Madison County and Limestone County school districts.

People at Mountain Gap Middle School tell WAAY 31 they're shocked this tragedy happened and struck so close to home. We're told the school is planning to send out an email to all parents. So far, we know extra counselors will be there all week.

When Mary Sisk's students came to class on Tuesday, their teacher was not there. They weren't told why until hours later. District officials say after the Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirmed Mary Sisk as one of the Elkmont shooting victims, her students were gathered together.

A district spokesperson, Keith Ward, told WAAY 31, "We are heartbroken to learn of the tragedy involving one of our teachers, Mary Sisk, and her family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sisk family and we ask everyone to remember them during this difficult time. The district will help Mountain Gap Middle School this week with additional counselors and other resources for any students and staff who need support during this time."

Sisk's teacher biography on the Mountain Gap School website says she was in the education field for a decade and at the school, she worked with 7th grade students. She had multiple certifications focused on special needs education.

Parents tell WAAY 31 they're finding a way to talk to their kids about the tragedy.

"Always, as a parent, speak with me. Let me know what's on your heart. Let me know what's going on," said Robert Phraner.

A Madison County Schools spokesperson told WAAY 31, Mary Sisk worked with the district in the last school year before moving to Mountain Gap.