Elkmont shooting not mentioned as school officials make annual address

The murders from earlier this week in Elkmont were not mentioned once as Limestone County and Athens City Schools representatives gave their annual state of education address. The updates provided a vision of the future and lasted more than one hour long. The word "Elkmont" was never said.

"My prayers are with them."

That is what Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Sisk said when asked after the event about the five family members who were killed in Elkmont on Tuesday. Yet, it remains front and center in the minds of many, including the Alabama House of Representatives member, Danny Crawford.

"Tremendously tragic situation, Elkmont's right in the middle of my district and I know a lot of people in Elkmont. We have a second home in Elkmont on a farm," Crawford said.

Representative Crawford serves District Five and knows there have been sad times in Elkmont before.

"Some wrecks and illnesses, so they've gone through something like this before, not probably as tragic as this was," Crawford said.

Yet, he is confident the community will be able to heal together during a time that impacted so many.

"It's something you never get over. It's something you can get past and I just pray it passes quickly," Crawford said.