An Elkmont man died on Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in Limestone County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers said Anthony Rudolph Poppell, 21, was seriously injured when he went of the street on Elk River Mills Road and hit a tree.

He was seriously injured and was rushed to Athens Limestone Hospital where he died from his injuries.

ALEA said the crash happened at 5:40 p.m. about eight miles north of Athens. They are continuing to investigate the crash.