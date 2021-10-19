Elkmont man arrested in Alaska on charges related to Capitol riot

An Elkmont man has been arrested in Alaska on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, records show.

Christian Matthew Manley, 26, faces federal charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to an FBI agent with the Birmingham field office, the FBI spoke with an individual in July who said they knew Manley and knew that he had attended the Jan. 6 riot. The person later identified Manley from photos taken at the U.S. Capitol that day.

The FBI then confirmed a cellphone connected to Manley was in the same area that day and spoke with a relative of Manley’s who said they’d heard him talk about going to the rally, according to the criminal complaint filed Oct. 15. Video footage shows Manley at the riots, spraying pepper spray at officers and eventually throwing empty canisters and at one point a metal rod at them.

Records show Manley is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anchorage (Alaska) Daily News reported it was unknown as of Tuesday why Manley was in Alaska and that his last known residence was Elkmont.