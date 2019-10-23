Elkmont man, 87, dies after rollover wreck on Interstate 65

Alabama State Troopers say an Elkmont man has died after a crash in Limestone County at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday.
Theo Calvin Vasser, 87, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 65 and overturned. Vasser was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he died.
Troopers say the crash happened five miles north of Athens.
