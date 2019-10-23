Clear

Elkmont man, 87, dies after rollover wreck on Interstate 65

An Elkmont man died in a crash Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say an Elkmont man has died after a crash in Limestone County at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday. 

Theo Calvin Vasser, 87, was injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway on Interstate 65 and overturned. Vasser was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he died.

Troopers say the crash happened five miles north of Athens. 

