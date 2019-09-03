Elkmont community comes together to pray for murdered Elkmont family

The family of Mary Sisk drove all the way from Louisiana to be at the prayer vigil Tuesday night. On the drive, Mary's mom Denise Prater prepared a statement of forgiveness that she shared with the people who came to pray.

When Prater took to the pulpit to speak there were tears in her eyes. She asked WAAY 31 not to share the sound of what she said because of how emotional of a time it is.

In her statement, she said the family knows her Step Grandson Mason is sorry and that they forgive him. She also told stories of how much Mason's younger siblings loved having him as a big brother and how he would teach them lessons about eating their vegetables.

After she spoke, the two families came together to hug and the community gathered around them to pray.

Prater told WAAY 31 her family will always be grateful for the people of Elkmont, because they made her daughter feel at home.