Just inside the Elkmont football stadium, members of both communities, Elkmont and Deshler, were literally side-by-side. The moment of silence was held as cheerleaders from both schools stood in a circle and released red balloons.
A powerful moment as the schools wanted to do what they could to remember the 5 Sisk family members that were killed. Earlier in the week, the Elkmont Principal, Bill Tribble, says Deshler reached out, asking to bring a banner to the game to support the community.
That banner was on the visitor's sideline, reading "Praying for Elkmont."
Some other posters were there as well offering prayers. This community is clearly still trying to heal after the killings from earlier in the week. Deshler ended up winning the game handedly, 55-0. Elkmont falls to 0-3 on the season. Regardless of what happened on the field, on Friday night, there was a stronger message of togetherness and community.
- Elkmont, Deshler remember Sisk family members before football game
- Funeral arrangements set for 5 family members murdered in Elkmont
- Elkmont community comes together to pray for murdered Elkmont family
- Family and friends respond to Elkmont murders
- 'They were always just so kind:' Former babysitter remembers family killed in Elkmont
- 14-year-old Elkmont boy charged in murders of 5 family members
- Video: Elkmont teen charged in murders of 5 family members appears in Limestone County court
