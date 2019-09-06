Clear

Elkmont, Deshler remember Sisk family members before football game

The moment of silence was held as cheerleaders from both schools stood in a circle and released red balloons.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 11:32 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Just inside the Elkmont football stadium, members of both communities, Elkmont and Deshler, were literally side-by-side. The moment of silence was held as cheerleaders from both schools stood in a circle and released red balloons.

A powerful moment as the schools wanted to do what they could to remember the 5 Sisk family members that were killed. Earlier in the week, the Elkmont Principal, Bill Tribble, says Deshler reached out, asking to bring a banner to the game to support the community.

That banner was on the visitor's sideline, reading "Praying for Elkmont."

Some other posters were there as well offering prayers. This community is clearly still trying to heal after the killings from earlier in the week. Deshler ended up winning the game handedly, 55-0. Elkmont falls to 0-3 on the season. Regardless of what happened on the field, on Friday night, there was a stronger message of togetherness and community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events