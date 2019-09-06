Elkmont, Deshler remember Sisk family members before football game

Just inside the Elkmont football stadium, members of both communities, Elkmont and Deshler, were literally side-by-side. The moment of silence was held as cheerleaders from both schools stood in a circle and released red balloons.

A powerful moment as the schools wanted to do what they could to remember the 5 Sisk family members that were killed. Earlier in the week, the Elkmont Principal, Bill Tribble, says Deshler reached out, asking to bring a banner to the game to support the community.

That banner was on the visitor's sideline, reading "Praying for Elkmont."

Some other posters were there as well offering prayers. This community is clearly still trying to heal after the killings from earlier in the week. Deshler ended up winning the game handedly, 55-0. Elkmont falls to 0-3 on the season. Regardless of what happened on the field, on Friday night, there was a stronger message of togetherness and community.