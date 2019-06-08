Elizabeth Davis takes home Gold Medals in 2019 Alabama State Games

One of the athletes WAAY 31 kept their eye on today was the 2018 Youth Female Athlete of the Year, Elizabeth Davis, as she compete for the Gold in Baton Twirling.

The Russellville native took the court at Mae Jemison High School in front of a pretty large crowd and did what she does best, dazzle the judges.

Elizabeth takes home the Alabama State Games 2019 Strut Queen, the Gold Medal in Military Strut and the Silver Medal in Artisitc Twirl.

The seven year old also received a score of 99 out a 100 on State Games Best Appearing.

Elizabeth is just one member of the Studio X-Treme Crew to bring home some medals in this year's games!