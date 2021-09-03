Eli Gold ready for his 33rd season with Alabama

The Voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold, starts his 33 season with Alabama Saturday when the Tide takes on Miami.

"I've done more than 25 percent of all the games ever played by the Crimson Tide," Gold said.

Gold said preperation is key to combat the little nerves he does get.

"Later today, tomorrow, things will kick in," Gold said.

Gold was behind the mic the last time Miami and Alabama played in 1993.

"I remember everybody and their brother said Alabama had no right to be there," Gold said."

No disrepect this go round. Alabama led by Bryce Young is favored by more than two touchdowns.

"This is a talented team, a very young team on offense, but a hugely talented team," Gold added.

Kick-off is 2:30 Saturday on ABC.