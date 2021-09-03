Clear

Eli Gold ready for his 33rd season with Alabama

Gold is prepping for Alabama and Miami.

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 2:27 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Voice of the Crimson Tide, Eli Gold, starts his 33 season with Alabama Saturday when the Tide takes on Miami. 

"I've done more than 25 percent of all the games ever played by the Crimson Tide," Gold said. 

Gold said preperation is key to combat the little nerves he does get. 

"Later today, tomorrow, things will kick in," Gold said.

Gold was behind the mic the last time Miami and Alabama played in 1993. 

"I remember everybody and their brother said Alabama had no right to be there," Gold said."

No disrepect this go round. Alabama led by Bryce Young is favored by more than two touchdowns. 

"This is a talented team, a very young team on offense, but a hugely talented team," Gold added.

Kick-off is 2:30 Saturday on ABC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events