Electronic Express has opened its third Alabama store, located in Florence at Cox Creek Shopping Center, 398 Cox Creek Pkwy.
The approximately 30,000 square-foot Electronic Express retail store will offer electronics, appliances, mattresses and more
In a press release, Sam Yazdian, president of Electronic Express, commented that “Electronic Express is honored to open our new store, which is located in the middle of Florence’s growing neighborhoods. We look forward to becoming a member of the community and building our reputation for excellence among the residents.”
The grand opening of Electronic Express in Florence will happen on July 11 and will include food, music, door prizes, and fun activities for the whole family.
Related Content
- Electronic Express opens in Florence
- LG Electronics to open solar panel plant in Huntsville
- Electronic poll books make their debut Tuesday
- Ivey expresses support for Kavanaugh
- Electronic poll books to make North Alabama debut in primaries
- New businesses are expected to open in Florence
- Old Navy, restaurants, more open in Florence this month
- Florence-Lauderdale County Animal Shelter open to the public
- Florence Burglar Arrested
- Louis C.K. expresses remorse for behavior