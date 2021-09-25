Electric cars becoming more popular in Huntsville

This week is National Drive Electric Week, and here in the Rocket City, a "Drive Electric" event was held Saturday afternoon at Stovehouse.

The goal was to learn more about electric vehicles and why more people are choosing them. WAAY-31 spoke with some people at the event on why they say it's important more people think about making the switch.

"Whether it be electric, propane, compressed natural gas or the biofuels, every single one is better for the environment than gasoline or diesel," said Mark Bentley.

There were nearly 60 electric vehicles there and many people who had never even seen one in person.

Not only was it an experience for many, it also became a learning lesson for people to help save the environment.

"My previous vehicles were gas guzzlers, so I felt like I did owe a little something back after all the damage that we did," said Rae Millin, owner of an electric vehicle.

Millin said he was officially sold on electric vehicles when he realized they save money and are better for the environment. On average, he said, a 200-mile trip could cost $30 in gas but only $8 for an EV.

According to Mark Bentley with Alabama Clean Fuels Commission, we're seeing more and more electric cars every day.

"It has been really phenomenal in the state of Alabama. Now, we've got a long way to go to catch up to the rest of the world, but we're making very great progress," he said.

Alabama Clean Fuels hosted Saturday's event. Bentley said they want to educate more people on why the vehicles are so reliable.

In Huntsville, there aren't many charging stations, but Bentley said that's slowly changing. He said, the good thing is, charging stations are usually placed in convenient areas.

"You can go get some lunch. The great part is, you go to the store and we forget something on the trip. Usually, the chargers are at Targets or Walmart, somewhere like that," said Millin.

Others agreed, telling WAAY-31 they have to drive to Athens or Madison to find a particular one for their car if they don't want to charge their vehicle at home.

"The infrastructure, the charging, it's coming fast in Alabama. You will see some initiatives shortly on education on electric vehicles in the entire state," he said.

A Tesla supercharging station at Midcity is planned for next year, and Bentley told us he hopes they can bring other kinds of stations here as well to accommodate even more EV drivers.