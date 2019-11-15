Elderly Morgan County residents on guard after criminals target them in vicious attacks

Elderly people in Morgan County are now keeping a closer eye on anything that seems suspicious since recent home break-ins.

Two separate attacks in Morgan County sent 3 elderly people to the hospital this week. (Read about them here and here)

WAAY 31 spoke with people in the community about why they feel elderly people may be a target.

"It makes you terrified to even go outside," says Barbara Guttmann.

She's 79-years-old and knows the fear after a break-in. It happened to her several years ago.

"You have to be more cautious around you in daylight and night. Just be alert," she explains.

Two separate violent break-ins at the homes of elderly people are bringing that fear back.

"Oh they're scared. And they check on you more closely on you...Are you in your home...In the house...," says Guttmann.

Michael Osborne lives near one of the victims in the Union Hill Community. He’s worried about his family.

"It's kinda scary cause you know I got an employee who's 72 years old and he lives in the area. And I got my mom here, she's 72," says Osborne.

He adds: "There's bad people out there that you know (are) preying on them a little bit. They try to find easy targets and I think that's what they're doing."

Right now, people in the community are making sure to lock their doors, and police say to report any suspicious activity.

"Keep porch lights on, dogs around, if you got pepper spray, just watch your surroundings is what I recommend ..," says Osborne.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office called both break-ins isolated events and Decatur Police already arrested one suspect. Investigators are still looking for the person who beat a 67-year-old man so badly he’s almost unrecognizable. Scars cover his scalp and head make photos too graphic to show.

"I hope they catch them," adds Guttmann.

WAAY 31 is in touch with the 67-year-old victims' son who says his father is still on a ventilator. He underwent a 9-hour face reconstruction procedure Wednesday evening.