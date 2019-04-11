Elderly couple and their dog die in Lauderdale County house fire

An elderly couple and their dog died in a house fire Thursday morning in Lauderdale County.

Firefighters said the house fire happened a little before 6 am at a home on County Road 67. Officials are not releasing the couples names right now as they notify their relatives.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's office said a neighbor saw the house in flames as he was on his way to work and called 911. Volunteer firefighters arrived moments later but the fire was too fierce and they couldn't get the couple out.

"There is a large amount of stuff in the house that contributed to the actual fire itself," said Lauderdale County investigator, Brad Potts.

Lauderdale County officials believe the fire started in the middle portion of this house while the elderly couple slept.

"It's a tragic loss and we want to make sure that all our bases are covered and there is no foul play involved in any of it," said Potts.

Officials tell us the fire does not look suspicious. It took six volunteer fire departments from Killen, Centerstar, Anderson, Elgin, Greenhill, and Lexington a few hours to put the fire out.

"It's very tragic. Most of the people we know. We've been out here and see people at church and the grocery store and we went to school with them and things like that. It effects the whole community when anything like this happens," said Anderson Volunteer Firefighter, Scott Childers.

It's unclear if the couple had working smoke detectors, that will be part of the investigation. Childers said if anyone needs a smoke detector to contact your local volunteer fire department.

"If people do not have smoke detectors get in touch with your local volunteer fire departments or your paid departments. There are resources out there for you, if you cannot afford them or get them checked," said Childers.

The State Fire Marshall's office is handling the case along with the assistance of the Lauderdale County Sheriffs Office. The couples bodies have been taken to the forensic labs for an autopsy. Officials said they should know more details in a few days after the autopsies are complete.