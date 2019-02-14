El Nino is back but it's late, weak and probably no big deal

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. forecasters say an El Nino, which alters weather worldwide, has formed but it's so weak and late that it shouldn't be a big deal.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Thursday that the climate feature called El Nino formed in the central Pacific, but forecasters don't expect it to last more than three or four months.

El Nino is a natural warming of the central Pacific that once it interacts with the atmosphere often warms up the globe and changes rainfall and temperature patterns, making some places wetter and some drier.

NOAA's Mike Halpert says people shouldn't expect many significant effects from this El Nino because it is just limping along.