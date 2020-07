Eight people are displaced after a fire at a Florence apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Tim Anerton said the call came in around 7 a.m. about the fire on Calhoun Drive. Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from one apartment unit.

Anerton said there is extreme fire damage in one unit, but eight people are displaced from four separate units. Crews were able to resuscitate two pets from the unit that was on fire.

Officials are investigating to find the cause.