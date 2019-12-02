Clear
Eight graduate from Madison County Adult Drug Court Program

One of the graduates, Justin Crawford, says the program has changed his life forever.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

A number of people graduated from Madison County adult Drug Court on Monday.

Eight people celebrated a life changing experience at the Red Lobster on University Drive.

“It was hard starting out, but it changed my life," said Justin Crawford, a graduate of the program.

Crawford says he has been a drug addict for about 15 years.

His life Monday is much different than three years ago when he enrolled in the drug court program.

"When I started drug court, I had the clothes on me and that’s it. Now, I have a house, I have a truck paid for, I have an awesome job, I got my kids at home, so it’s like a complete 180 to what I’ve been through," said Crawford, a graduate of the program.

Crawford says he couldn't have this new life without Judge Claude Hundley.

Judge Hundley is in charge of the program and says he believes in the goal, to not have people re-offend.

"All you have to do is want to get better, but you have to hit rock bottom before that can ever happen," he said.

Now Crawford says being able to be with his two kids for the holidays is a Christmas miracle.

“I’ve dreamed about it for a long time, and it’s, you’ve heard someone say I’m living a dream? That’s what it’s like," he said.

