Eight dogs at Huntsville Animal Shelter at risk of being put down

Time is running out for eight dogs at the Huntsville Animal Shelter who will be destroyed in just two days if they're not adopted.

A shelter employee said the dogs have been there far too long.

"They come in here and they start deteriorating, and it's sad," Karen Buchan, animal care supervisor, said.

Buchan works at the Huntsville Animal Shelter and can tell when a dog is what she calls, "going downhill."

"Getting extremely stressed with the barking and just pacing back and forth, the circles," Buchan said.

Buchan said some of the dogs have been in the shelter since April. She said they're not dangerous dogs, but if no one adopts them, they'll be destroyed Saturday.

She said this isn't an uncommon situation in a shelter environment, but No Kill Huntsville spokesperson, Aubrie Kavanaugh, doesn't support it.

"We realize that when some dogs have been in the shelter for a period of time, they develop kennel stress, but we just honestly object to putting an expiration date on healthy dogs," Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh said she wants the shelter to give its dogs more outdoor time and tell the public more positive things about them before considering putting them down.

"If a dog is simply stressed and is not a public safety risk, we just want the shelter to give the community a little bit more time to step up and help, but they have to tell the community that help is needed," Kavanaugh said.

Buchan said they're doing their best, but more dogs could be destroyed soon because even spending one week in a shelter kennel is too long for a dog.

"We don't want that animal to suffer in a shelter," Buchan said.

These dogs do have some behavioral issues, so Buchan said the ideal owner would be someone with patience, experience and compassion.