Effort to ban plastic bag bans stalls in Alabama Senate

An effort to prohibit cities from banning plastic grocery bags and other single-use containers has stalled in the Alabama Senate.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 9:06 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An effort to prohibit cities from banning plastic grocery bags and other single-use containers has stalled in the Alabama Senate.

The bill on Tuesday narrowly failed a procedural vote after netting opposition from major cities and coastal areas.

The bill by Republican Sen. Steve Livingston of Scottsboro would prohibit local governments from banning the use of plastic bags, foam cups and other single-use bags and containers. It would also prohibit local governments from charging a fee for use of the single-use containers.

Livingston says there should be a uniform policy across the state instead of a "hodge-podge" of rules.

Senators voted 17-13 to debate the bill, but more votes are required to bring up legislation before state budgets are approved.

The bill could come back to the Senate.

