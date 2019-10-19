Eastbound lanes of Bob Wade Road closed due to wreck

Huntsville Police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Bob Wade Road, just east of the intersection of Northgate Drive.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a wreck that caused them to close the eastbound lanes of Bob Wade Road while they work the wreck.
Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 News that slick road conditions led to a head-on collision that involved three cars. Two of the drivers received non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the third driver is not known at this time.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the way to the scene. This story will be updated with additional information.
