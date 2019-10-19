Clear
Eastbound lanes of Bob Wade Road closed due to wreck

Huntsville Police said the wreck is just east of the intersection of Bob Wade Road and Northgate Drive.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 3:54 PM
Updated: Oct 19, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Bob Wade Road, just east of the intersection of Northgate Drive.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a wreck that caused them to close the eastbound lanes of Bob Wade Road while they work the wreck.

Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 News that slick road conditions led to a head-on collision that involved three cars. Two of the drivers received non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the third driver is not known at this time.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. 

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the way to the scene. This story will be updated with additional information.

