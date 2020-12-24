East and westbound lanes of Governors Drive are blocked due to wreck

According to HEMSI's Don Webster, a car and a large truck were involved. The driver of the car was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The truck hit a power pole.

According to Huntsville police, the east and west bound lanes of Governors Drive are closed. Governors Drive is blocked from California Street to Parkhill Road.

Police said power lines are down due to a wreck and crews with Huntsville Utilities are making repairs.

Drivers can use Big Cove Road and Parkhill Road as a detour.