East Limestone has their own Special Olympics, after it was cancelled two years in a row

East Limestone High School held its own Special Olympics on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic canceled the county's Special Olympics two years in a row. Special Education teacher, Yoneka Pride, decided the school should have an event for themselves.

"At first, we said let's have a field day, and then we said no let's just have our own Special Olympics," said Pride.

Pride said she was overwhelmed to see the student's faces.

"It just took me over to see how excited they were, " said Pride. "That this is about us, this is for us."

During the pandemic, Pride taught her students virtually. She said the experience allowed her to grow as an educator and a person.

"Most of my students are non-verbal so that was my big concern that kept me up," said Pride. "I said God I need you to help me, I know what I know, but I need you to reach me where I am," said Pride.

After months of virtual teaching and cancelled events, Pride said Friday felt more like a celebration.

10th Grader, Tatum Hubb, said she has a favorite memory from Friday's Special Olympics.

"The 50 meter," said Hubb.

Students from the BETA club works one on one with special education students.

"Right before covid, me and Tatum were together," said Avery Powers. "We just connected really well and we got a friendship."

Students are already looking forward to Special Olympics with all of Limestone County students in 2022.