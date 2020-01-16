Clear
East Limestone handles business against Clements

East Limestone beat Clements 76-33.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 10:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Austin Harvell and Xavier Griffith led the charge against Clements Thursday night at home. 

Indians win 76-33. Next up is West Limestone on the road Friday. 

