East Limestone and Plainview claim region titles at the North Regional Volleyball Tournament

The 2021 North Super Regional Volleyball Tournament continued at the Von Braun Center today.

Coming into the Tournament 43 WAAY31 schools qualified and after two days 15 WAAY31 area schools have advanced to the state volleyball tournament.

2A: Hatton High School was named 2A Region runner-up after falling to Addison in the 2A Region Championship.

3A: Danville, Fyffe, Plainview, and Geraldine will all advance to the state tournament. Plainview defeated Fyffe in the region championship to claim a top seed in the state tournament.

4A: West Morgan, Madison County, and New Hope all clinched State Tournament Berths. The region champion will be decided on Friday.

5A: East Limestone, Brewer, and Lawrence County will all advance to the State Tournament. East Limestone claimed a 5A North Region Title after defeating brewer in the region championship game.

6A: Hazel Green and Athens will both advance to the state tournament. Athens claimed the region runner-up title after falling to Mountain Brook in the Region Championship game.

7A: Sparkman and Grissom will both advance to the state tournament. The region champion will be decided on Friday. It's the first time the Senators have advanced to the State Tournament in school history.