Update: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged in Alabama, Tennessee

Authorities arrested Joseph Wise, 27.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 11:45 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 1:08 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: The sheriff's office says Joseph Wise has been apprehended.

--------------

Courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office

From earlier:

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has reports that Joseph Wise, a suspect wanted in Tennessee, was recently spotted on East Limestone Road at Capshaw Road, according to a spokesperson, Stephen Young.

East Limestone High School is on a soft lockdown, Young says.

Wise is wanted for a vehicle theft warrant out of Tennessee and is also facing charges in Limestone County for jumping out of a cab and not paying for it.

The sheriff's office says Wise was found Wednesday inside a residence by the homeowner. The department says he tried to leave in a truck that was stolen in Madison County and continued on foot after getting stuck.

Tracking dogs are at the scene in the 14000 block of East Limestone Road.

