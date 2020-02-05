Update: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged in Alabama, Tennessee

Photo Gallery 4 Images
Update: The sheriff's office says Joseph Wise has been apprehended.
--------------
From earlier:
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has reports that Joseph Wise, a suspect wanted in Tennessee, was recently spotted on East Limestone Road at Capshaw Road, according to a spokesperson, Stephen Young.
East Limestone High School is on a soft lockdown, Young says.
Wise is wanted for a vehicle theft warrant out of Tennessee and is also facing charges in Limestone County for jumping out of a cab and not paying for it.
The sheriff's office says Wise was found Wednesday inside a residence by the homeowner. The department says he tried to leave in a truck that was stolen in Madison County and continued on foot after getting stuck.
Tracking dogs are at the scene in the 14000 block of East Limestone Road.
Read more here.
