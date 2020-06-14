East Limestone High School head football coach charged with DUI

The head football coach at East Limestone High School is out on bond after he was arrested for charges of driving under the influence and improper lane use.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young said the arrest was conducted by Alabama State Troopers on Sunday.

He was booked into the Limestone County Jail and released on a $3,000 bond: $2,500 for the DUI charge and $500 for improper lane use.

According to his bio on the East Limestone High School website, Pugh teaches physical education and weight training in addition to his football duties. He has 15 years experience coaching and 11 years as a teacher.

WAAY 31 reached out to Limestone County Schools for a comment. This article will be updated when we hear back.