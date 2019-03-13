East Limestone Fire takes part in movie filming

The East Limestone Fire Department is headed to the big screen.

The department tweeted photos Wednesday from its crew supporting scenes for the movie “Only Easy Day” filming on Birchbark Street in Athens.

According to a story on Newsrep.com, “Only Easy Day is described as a film about a former SEAL battling with PTSD, substance abuse, “self-destruction and ultimately homelessness.” It is also a film about redemption and regaining control over a life that has spun out of control.” (Read their full report here)

You also can learn more about the movie, expected to come out later this year, here and here