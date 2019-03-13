Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

East Limestone Fire takes part in movie filming

Image from East Limestone County Fire Department Twitter

The East Limestone Fire Department is headed to the big screen.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The East Limestone Fire Department is headed to the big screen.

The department tweeted photos Wednesday from its crew supporting scenes for the movie “Only Easy Day” filming on Birchbark Street in Athens.

According to a story on Newsrep.com, “Only Easy Day is described as a film about a former SEAL battling with PTSD, substance abuse, “self-destruction and ultimately homelessness.” It is also a film about redemption and regaining control over a life that has spun out of control.” (Read their full report here)

You also can learn more about the movie, expected to come out later this year, here and here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events