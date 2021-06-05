East Limestone Band fundraising for National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

The East Limestone Marching Indians need your help getting to Hawaii. The high school band is going to play in March 2022 at the National Vietnam Veterans Day parade and ceremony in Honolulu.

But getting there will not be cheap. So, the band has started to fundraise this summer. Saturday afternoon, the group sold hamburgers and hot dogs outside S&J Produce in Madison to help raise funds.

One of the band leaders said not only will the trip be fun, but educational, too.

"I think it's just going to be awesome for them to see and experience where history took place, get to experience Pearl Harbor and just connect things that they've learned in history class and just see it first-hand," Carla Franklin said.

The group was one of 12 selected nationwide and the only one from Alabama. If you want to donate, click here!