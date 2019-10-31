Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

East Lawrence is proud of their football team

The East Lawrence football managers spent time with WAAY ahead of their game.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 9:25 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

East Lawrence is going for their first winning season in more than two decades. The football managers believe in their team! 

They spent time with Sports Director Lynden Blake ahead of their rainy game against Westminster Christian. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events