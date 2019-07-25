East Lawrence is determined to have a winning record this football season

Every catch is a step closer to a winning record, something East Lawrence football hasn't seen in more than two decades.

"Everyone is more hungry this year than they were in years past," a senior, Hunter Letson, said. "They work hard. They put the work in the weight room. They're trying to grind it out and get the season going."

Last season, this group of players won the first game of their careers, beating Lexington on homecoming.

"It was a change in culture for the school, for the program, for everything. You can see it in the classroom, to the baseball team. The attitude has changed around the whole campus," Letson said.

That win broke a 24 game losing streak.

"It's like everything changed. We all got a different vibe. We knew that we could do it," a sophomore, Isaih Hubbard, said.

"Now we all try to come together and be more of a family," a junior, Levi Barnes, said.

They would go on to defeat Phil Campbell, finishing 2-8 in the season. This fall, Head Coach James Moore says the Eagles want more.

"We don't just want to win one game, we want to win enough games to get in the playoffs," Moore said. "The seniors want to break that mold of 22 years of losing records."

Letson knows he can't reach that goal alone. He's motivating his team every day, so the Eagles can soar straight to the win column.

"You're not going to get these moments back, every workout, every rep, you're not going to get those back, four years fly, it does," Letson said.