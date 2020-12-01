East Lawrence Elementary School moves to virtual learning due to staffing issue

East Lawrence Elementary School is temporarily moving to virtual learning due to a staffing issue.

The announcement was made Tuesday night.

This transition will start Wednesday, Dec. 2, and last through Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Students will return to traditional learning on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Tuesday’s announcement says “Students are expected to log-in and complete virtual assignments during this time. If students have questions, they may email the teacher or call the school.”

You can read the full announcement below: